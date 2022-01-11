First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 83.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after acquiring an additional 695,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

