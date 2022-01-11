First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

GS stock opened at $399.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

