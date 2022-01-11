First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 106.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 970,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,580,000 after buying an additional 314,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

