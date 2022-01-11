First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

