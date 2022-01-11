First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

