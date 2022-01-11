First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post sales of $134.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. First Merchants has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

