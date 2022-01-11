First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRME opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.