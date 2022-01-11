First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of First Solar worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in First Solar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,004 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.