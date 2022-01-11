First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

First United has raised its dividend by 114.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. First United has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of First United worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

