FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

