FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $71.64. 16,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 29,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

