Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 185,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,040 shares of company stock worth $140,504 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.78. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

