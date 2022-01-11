Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

