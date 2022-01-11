Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

