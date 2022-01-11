Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

