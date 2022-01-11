Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $403,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

