Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $138,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 909,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after buying an additional 1,028,876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.