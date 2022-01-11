Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $234,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

