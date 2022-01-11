Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,100 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in NRG Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 77,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

