Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

