ForTube (FOR) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

