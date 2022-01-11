Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $732.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

