Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $566.51 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.95 or 0.00083652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $566.51 million and $23.60 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,693.90 or 0.99748751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00068065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

