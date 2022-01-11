Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.59 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

