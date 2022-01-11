Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A wide range of dialysis products and services instill optimism in Fresenius Medical. The company’s new program to provide support to its 2025 strategy, which is aimed at boosting profitability and compensating for the negative earnings impact of the pandemic, has been in line with its expectations. The company benefited from revenue growth across Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Strength in Health Care Services in the quarter under review is encouraging. Yet, Fresenius Medical exited the third quarter on a mixed note. The company witnessed revenue decline in the EMEA region. Weakness across Health Care Products units is a woe. Fresenius Medical faces intense competition in the field of health care services and sale of dialysis products, which remains a headwind. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

FMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

