Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $182.00. The stock traded as low as $81.07 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 3925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Freshpet by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

