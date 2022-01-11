frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in frontdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

