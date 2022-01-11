FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Truist Securities

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.62. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 179.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

