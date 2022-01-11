Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.
