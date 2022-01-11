Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.