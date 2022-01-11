Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

