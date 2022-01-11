FY2021 Earnings Estimate for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issued By Colliers Securities

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

