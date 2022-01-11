FY2021 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the company will earn $12.84 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.44 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

