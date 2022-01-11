FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

ALB stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average of $228.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

