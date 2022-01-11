FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

