FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issued By Piper Sandler

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.07 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

