FY2021 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.