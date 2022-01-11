FY2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Decreased by Capital One Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Argus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $14,958,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

