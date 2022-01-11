FY2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.