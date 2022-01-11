FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

