Game.com (GTC) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $21,147.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

