GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.26. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,483. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

