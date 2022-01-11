Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

