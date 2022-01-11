Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

