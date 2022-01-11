Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,733,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,773.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,906.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,791.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

