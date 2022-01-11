Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

