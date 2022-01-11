Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

