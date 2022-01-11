Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

NYSE:GD opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

