Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 167.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 444,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.