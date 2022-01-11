General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

GE opened at $99.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

