General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

