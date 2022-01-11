Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

GIPR opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 34.60 and a quick ratio of 34.60.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

